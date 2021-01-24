Women’s national football league in the offing

The National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) has said women’s football clubs in the country will now compete in a national league.

This will be a departure or an addition from or to regional leagues orchestrated by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and dependence on the Presidential Initiative on Sports (PIS) which has been dangling a cup for the women’s teams to compete for.

NWFA chairperson Suzgo Ngwira said it was time for the country to have a national league.

“We sat down, observed and agreed that it was through a national league that the country could build strong women’s football teams which could contribute strong players to our national team.

“Strong teams we have in the regions need real competition at national level. We know we have a challenge of sponsorship but we are asking the cooperate world to come and support us on this initiative,” Ngwira explained on a local radio station.

Well known women’s football clubs in the country are DD Sunshine and Skippers in the central region in Lilongwe, Moyale Barracks and CY in Mzuzu in the northern region, and Blantyre Zero and Mtopwa in Blantyre in the southern region.

Ngwira added that when the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, the NWFA will engage all stakeholders to come up with the format for the league before it is launched.

Meanwhile, owner of Mtopwa Women’s Football Club, Isaac Jomo Osman, has said it will be difficult for clubs such as his to fulfil national fixtures if FAM will not come in with funding for the same.

“There are a numbers of things they need to look into. Almost all women’s football teams are funded by individuals. The idea for the national league is good as it will expose our girls to real competition but they need to support the teams financially for them to be able to fulfil fixtures across the country,” said Osman.

