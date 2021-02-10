HRDC threatens anti-Tonse demos for duping Malawians, $50m oil deal
Apparently fed up with the current Tonse Alliance administration’s slowness to govern and a clear lack of direction, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threaten to mobilise Malawians to demand what they deserve and what they were promised and signed for.
Ironically HRDC was instrumental in pushing for change after the courts declared null and void the 2019 elections which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were declared winner by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) through electoral fraud.
But a few months down the line, the stakes seem to have changed with the popular non state actor telling President Lazarus Chakwera that Malawians are already losing hope and openly expressing dissatisfaction with his administration.
“Unless we see genuine change and drastic steps to implement campaign promises, we will soon start to mobilise Malawians to demand what they deserve and what they signed for,” reads part of the HRDC statement.
In the statement, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and national coordinator Luke Tembo says his organisation finds it imperative to comment on the status of the Tonse Alliance following numerous concerns and queries from the public regarding the loss of direction of the country.
“It should be recalled that the current government led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaigned and won the June 23, 2020 fresh Presidential elections on the Tonse Alliance philosophy. The alliance campaigned and won based on a merged blue print that consolidated some of the promises from the manifestos of all the alliance partners,” further reads the statement.
HRDC says in the statement that Malawians are shocked to see that these promises seem to have been abandoned altogether except the affordable fertilizer pledge.
“Malawians are now openly expressing their loss of hope and feel duped as there is total silence from the Alliance leaders including Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima who is also UTM President.”
HRDC has since demanded that Tonse Alliance leaders jointly address Malawians on the state of the Alliance in reference to the joint and consolidated manifesto that Malawians voted for as well as give a clear timeline to Malawians how the merged campaign promises will be implemented.
The coalition has also demanded that “that government institutes a clear, professional and independent investigations to verify how the K6.2 billion Covid -9 funds under Dodma – which is under the Office of the President and Cabinet – were disbursed and used. Receiving reports alone will not give a complete picture of the whole situation.”
HRDC also stated that some top government officials believed to be from State House and Office of the President are threatening the Malawi Energy Revenue Authority (MERA) to award oil contracts to two suppliers for them to share the proceeds.
“We have information that high profile government authorities are allegedly threatening MERA and NOCMA (National Oil Company of Malawi) officials to award a contract to their preferred suppliers (two) whose cost will be USD 50 million more,” reads the statement.
HRDC has since demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) to quickly move in and stop the un-procedural award to these two companies.
There was no immediate comment from Tonse Alliance members on the statement that has been as the first scathing one on the current administration.
KKKKKKKKKKK Boma lanu limene munalisapota lero mukuliukila KKKKKKKK. Chackwela / Chilima, the same method you used to deal with Peter Munthalika is now following you. Please DDP and UDF never join such demos. Do not copy what Chakwela and Chilima did. Mpaka Chilima ndi mkazi wake kuvala Tshirt yolemba OSAOPA. You can not trust crooks. Since MCP is a party of death, I doubt if Tranpence will survive with this approach.
As long as Malawians change government from hyenas to foxes nothing will change.. Tonse alliance has a sleeping president who is sleeping on duty.. Malawians let’s wake up this president by telling him, the way he comes in as president is the same way out…
HRDC polani moto???
Here we go I knew this will happen chakwera he doesn’t act bcoz of family working with him and he is benefiting toatl faillour
Saulos is finally realising that dpp wasn’t bad, it’s just that it was election time. And to be fair dpp performance was much better than this
Eyetu. When you turn a blind eye to the past government’s transgressions and you are slow, the bullseye automatically turns on you.
Politics is theater. Give people the low hanging fruits for crying out loud.
MR. CHAKWERA?! WHAT IS GOING ON IN YOUR HEAD?
JACK UP MAN!
Stealing Covid19 money, losing your party VP, which way now tonse alliance? Nanu a hrdc musatibowe, you are also part of the failing alliance. Infact hrdc is key member of the alliance, enough with the pretence.
Woganiza bho uja alikuti timuone, paja tonse alliance promised to use him properly unlike dpp.
You have now started biting. That’s wat we want from you as our watchdogs
OILGATE
Shut your stinking mouth. It’s our time to eat. Bambo nkaka and chimwendo Banda can not be threatened by your stupid threatss