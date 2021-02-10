FDH Financial Holdings provides extra K34m for Covid-19 fight

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has provided an additional K34 million worth of Covid-19 fighting medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health.

Making the announcement in Blantyre Wednesday, FDH Final Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira said FDH Financial Holdings Limited, as a responsible corporate citizen, has joined hands with the Government and the people of Malawi in fighting the pandemic.

“We have made this contribution to assist in strengthening our healthcare system due to the scale and complexity of the pandemic. The medical equipment and supplies include patient monitors, pulse oximeters and oxygen refills.”

“Last year, we were involved in various Covid-19 fighting initiatives adding up to MK70 million that included contributions to the Presidential Taskforce Committee on Covid-19, the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, Blantyre District Health Office, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Ward and CARE Malawi Covid-19 Response Project, among others,” said Mpinganjira.

He said FDH Financial Holdings Limited believes that when the Government, the Private Sector and Communities work together, the pandemic will be controlled and defeated.

“Together we can save more lives,” said Mpinganjira.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited whose subsidiaries include FDH Bank plc, FDH Money Bureau Limited, First Discount House Limited, FDH Financial Advisory Services Limited and MSB Properties Limited said the items will be shared among Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) Hospital in Blantyre, Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe and Mzuzu Central Hospital (MCH) in Mzuzu.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!