HRDC turns to Mwapasa, persuades Parliament to reject him as Malawi police IG
The ‘Jane Ansah must fall’ protest organisers, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are pleading with parliament not to confirm the embattled acting Inspector General of police Duncan Mwapasa.
HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo has said this as protestors are gathering Friday morning for the last leg of this wave of protests in Lilongwe.
“Malawians do not want Mwapasa as their IG. Malawians want a better future for their country. They do not want enemies of progress,” said Mtambo.
He said if the ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP) uses its numerical strength in parliament coupled with financial muscle to push for the confirmation of Mwapasa as police Inspector General, then this will be on HRDC agenda for another set of protests until he will resign.
Civil society organisations have been lobbying Parliament to reject Mwapasa, saying his appointment would compromise the independence of the security agency because he is a ruling DPP sympathiser.
Commenting on the matter, governance expert Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that it doesn’t require one to be a political, legal or security analyst to appreciate how the Malawi Police Service has in recent times been deeply captured by the DPP under the watch of both Jose and Mwapatsa.
“It would be a typical case of betrayal to public interest and indeed a reward for impunity if Malawi Parliament proceed to confirm Mwapatsa as IG,” Munthali said.
He said beyond the call for rejection of Mwapats, it is important that Parliament prioritised reforms in the appointment of Inspector General of Police for posterity sake.
Munthali said Malawi needs an IG who is not only merit based appointed but also one who commands respect across political, social divide.
“Such an IG must not only be no-partisan but also seen to be non partisan. The new IG will need- amongst his or her priorities invest tremendously in restoration of Police’s public image and trust.”
Looking back at the protests which started on Tuesday, Mtambo described them as a great success.
“Our enemies infiltrated the protests and caused violence so as to get an excuse from courts to ban the demos but they have failed,” said Mtambo.
Mtambo told protesters that they will never allow police to be part of security detail during demonstrations because he said they provoke protesters.
“We had a meeting on Wednesday morning with Lilongwe City Council officials. We told them the police officers should not be available during demonstrations because people don’t want them them.
“As HRDC, we will not allow police officers to be part of security. Our hope in provision of security is MDF (Malawi Defence Force),” said Mtambo.
He said dates for the next set of protests, if the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah does not resign and if Mwapasa is confirmed as IG, would be announced in due course together with the venue.
Who is sponsoring HRDC and what is their agenda? What is their end game? Anyone and everyone who calls themselves a leader in the beautiful land of Malawi must and should get concerned. First it was Jane Ansah now Duncan Mwapasa. What next?
As a nation, we have plenty developing to do, we do not have a minute to waste.
My plea is all leaders in our pand, find ways and means to actively engage our youth. This is a must and can be done.
Its malawians who do not want ansa and mwapasa. Mtambo is just the leader. If you want this to end tell ansah to resign otherwise we will still be demostrating. You are dpp benefialy
Anyathing by dpp to is good. You dont care about malawians but only you
A Mtambo mwafika poti mukufuna dziko la Malawi lizimvera inu tsopano. You are becoming the President of Malawi now? Koma yaaa. Zioneka mapeto ake
So Mtambo want to have a say in the running of affairs and appointment of Senior Positions in Government? this is so worrisome as the Voices fighting against appointment of Mwapasa are more tribalistic than compitency. Mwapasa is being hated simply because he is a Lomwe and from the South. Lets not beat about the Bush, Mtambo is an evil tribal Baron, Malawi opposition is grooming a very dangerous person whose main purpose is to weaken our Security organs and be able to infiltrate them to establish himself in future. Mwapasa is a professional Policeman not a Cadet as being… Read more »
If you ask the loving God that your conduct is in line with his universal creation I think one day you shall see Him speaking to you the right conduct the way he told Moses that there are other people who know Me better than you. for God knows better what ever He created on this universal
losing the plot now turning to threats. by the way which Malawians, don’t people realise that they are not representing everyone. Timothy Mtambo take a deep breath and think
