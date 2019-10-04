CSOs asked to engage men in women empowerment programmes

Governance, Gender, Justice and Development Centre (GGJDC) has urged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to actively engage men in implementation of women empowerment programmes if they are to achieve their goals.

GGJDC Executive Director, Ruth Manda made the remarks on Wednesday during a training conducted to identify gaps in the Women Empowered for Leadership Programme which the organization launched in 2016.

She noted that the country’s population is largely comprised of women yet men are holding to more leadership positions and are more financially stable than women.

“We are living in a society where some people still believe that women are only suitable for household chores hence we need to identify male champions who can stand out and campaign for women,” Manda said.

She added that engaging men would help them understand fully that women are capable of holding political and public administration positions and it would be easy for women to be elected into power.

Programmes Assistant for Women Rights Institute, Yamikani Mwawa noted that there was need for collaboration among CSOs implementing women empowerment programmes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

The training was conducted with funding from Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Hivos and it attracted CSOs from Nkhotakota Mchinji, Kasungu and Lilongwe.

