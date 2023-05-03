Human Rights activist demands judiciary to conclude Dutch national Akster case

Enough is enough, it is either judiciary take up this matter with speed or else we will engage International Human Rights bodies that protect the rights of Children, those are the strong words from a consortium of human rights activists on Dutch National, Wim Akster.

Akster is answering a sodomy case which has been in court since 2020, and Activist Memory Ngosi says several victims are anxiously waiting to see such kind of cases finalized.

“Enough is enough and we need Akster to face the law and it is a pity that our authorities are failing to arrest him. Just imagine no action whatsoever from the police and the courts,” said Ngosi.

She said, as a consortium of human rights activists they have been following up on this Akster matter who is being accused of sex trafficking and sodomising young boys.

“We have been on this case for sometime now but our conclusion is that our courts are not helping us and the victims who are now growing up,” she said.

She went on to states that: “We are demanding that the judiciary act now.”

Ngosi also said they want other cases to do with child rights to be concluded.

For instance, she mentioned of an issue involving a Chinese national, Susu who was alleged to have been abusing children in Lilongwe.

“As a country why should we allow our children to suffer yet they are laws that protect them,” she quizzed.

Ngosi’s appeal comes months barely when the Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda gave judges an ultimatum of 90 days to complete all outstanding cases.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!