Kajoke dumps Silver to resign for Bullets

In a dramatic turn of events, FCB Nyasa Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke has changed his tune to dump Silver Strikers and signed a three-year contract with the TNM Super League champions.

Bullets announced on their social media platforms that Kajoke has returned and committed his future to the club. However, they did not elaborate.

“FCB Nyasa Bullets is delighted to announce that striker Hassan Kajoke has extended his contract with the club, committing his long term future with the Malawi champions by signing a three-year deal with the People’s Team,” reads the statement in part.

The development comes after Silver claimed to have offered the striker a contract and went on to unveil him. But Bullets claimed that Silver acted unprofessionally to offer what they called pre-contract yet the striker had a running deal with the him.

Kajoke has since said he is looking for to playing for the club with whom he inspired to a title on his debut in the top-flight league with 19 Season.

“I am delighted to extend my contract for three more years with Bullets. I decided to remain at Bullets where I sharpened my raw talent after being promoted from the Reserve Team. I thought it wise to remain here so that I can keep on improving and developing my game,” he said.

Kajoke’s sudden change of hearts is a relief to Bullets coach Kallisto Pasuwa who admitted his departure alongside Chimwemwe Idana and Nigeria striker Babatunde Adepoju boomeranged as Bullets finished also the fourth.

The club has also loaned out seven players Chikumbutso Salimsls, Chimwemwe Yasin to Bangwe All Stars while Emmanuel Saviel, Felix Demakude, Mphatso Magalets, Rahaman John and Yamikani Mologeni.

Bullets’ Idana signed for a Tanzanian club who loaned him to Silver Strikers.

