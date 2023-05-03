Kutsaira testifies in Mchacha public land grab case as judge postpones hearing to December

Judge Anabel Mtalimanja of the High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned a high profile case of former deputy minister Charles Mchacha public land grab to December 12 and 13, 2022 after the state submitted new disclosures.

This prompted the defense counsel to ask for adjournment.

Before the adjournment, former Minister of Natural Resources, Binton Kutsaira denied giving consent to allow Mchacha, the powerful opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south, acquire the land in Kanjedza forest reserve in Blantyre.

Kutsaira was the twelfth witness to give testimony in the case in which Mchacha is accused of illegally acquiring the land.

Others in the case are former Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, former Lands Minister Simon Vuwa Kaunda and former Principal Secretary in the Civil Service Bright Kumwembe.

Kutsaira said he played no role in the case.

He said no document came to his office about Mchacha’s land.

On Tuesday, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Janet Banda told the court that she was receiving pressure from the politicians despite that selling of the land was against the law.

