Hutus living in Malawi accuse Tutsis of killings

Tribal Hutus from Rwanda but living in Malawi are expressing concern over the rising spate of killings of the tribe members in the country.

A Group of concerned refuges from Hutu background living at Dzaleka refugee camp and surrounding areas say 20 of the Hutus have been killed in Malawi, mostly in Lilongwe.

They are pointing fingers at their tribal rivals, the Tutsi.

Some of the refugees we spoke to said recent attack is that of Habimana Emille who was killed through suffocation in Lilongwe.

“There are serial killers posing as refuges who attack Hutus on political reasons emanating from their home and we are asking Malawi Government to investigate all these deaths currently at 20,” said Nsengimana Fabiano one of the concerned refugees.

The concerned refugees have said Hutus are being trailed and they are living in fear hence call on Malawi Government to intervene.

