Hype Builds For National Product Magazine Mid-Year Gala Awards As Sadc Companies, Govt Agencies Gear Up For Prestigious Event

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch as companies across Malawi and the SADC region gear up for the much-anticipated National Product Magazine (NPM) Mid-Year Awards Gala and the magazine’s 115th edition, scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

With just five days to go, excitement is mounting among business leaders, government agencies, and ministries that are eager to showcase their innovations and align with Malawi’s Vision 2063—with particular focus on agriculture, transport, manufacturing, and finance.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, NPM Founder and Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula confirmed that preparations are complete and the event promises to be a landmark celebration of business excellence.

“This isn’t just another event—it’s the NPM Mid-Year Awards Gala. Get ready for an evening of excellence, celebration, and innovation,” said an enthusiastic Chinyamula.

“Companies should come prepared to impress. The event will feature business presentations, product showcases, red carpet interviews, and several engaging activities throughout the evening.”

Chinyamula revealed that over 20 companies from across the SADC region have confirmed participation, alongside numerous Malawian enterprises and government institutions, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Transport, Trade, and Finance.

Under the theme: “Connecting Industries, Fueling Exports: Enhancing Malawi’s Forex Reserves through Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Transport,”

The gala aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional achievements in sectors vital to Malawi’s economic growth.

More than 80 companies have been nominated for various awards, with 70% hailing from Malawi and 30% from SADC member states such as Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and others.

The evening will also offer an entertainment extravaganza headlined by Malawian music icon Lulu, guaranteeing a night of glamour, networking, and celebration.

Adding flair to the event is the “Best Dressed of the Night” competition, encouraging attendees to “dress to impress.”

“Pull up in style—you just might win. Let your fashion speak before you do,” Chinyamula teased.

The National Product Magazine continues to receive acclaim for its dedication to promoting local industries, uplifting Malawian-made products, and fostering a culture of excellence across sectors.

