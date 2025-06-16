“I Do Not Fear 16 September!” — Usi’s Odya Zake Storms Zomba, Ignites New Political Fire

“I do not fear 16 September,” thundered Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi in Zomba yesterday, as the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu political movement shook the Eastern Region with a message that’s fast capturing the soul of a restless nation: truth, dignity, and self-reliance.

After a thunderous national debut at Masintha Ground in April, Odya Zake landed at Naisi Ground in Zomba with equal force and even more conviction. Thousands flooded the venue, chanting songs of change, ready to join what many are calling “the only honest revolution left in Malawi.”

In a speech equal parts sermon and political rebuke, Dr. Usi declared, “This party is not built on fear. It’s built on the heartbeat of the people — from Rumphi to Mangochi, from the forgotten villages to the broken cities.”

Usi painted a damning picture of Malawi’s broken systems — crumbling roads, rising corruption, and leadership obsessed with power rather than purpose.

“Why are roads in other countries still standing 30 years later while ours fall apart after two rains? It’s not poverty — it’s jealousy, greed, and rot,” he told the roaring crowd.

In his signature down-to-earth tone, the Vice President made it clear: he is not chasing positions, he is chasing change.

“Leadership is not about a title. I know what God has given me. A true leader lives with the people — not above them.”

He called on Malawians to pray for leaders with conscience, warning that “some who appear rich in the eyes of men are poor in soul.”

Earlier, the party’s newly minted Secretary General, Mr. Happy Kondowe, electrified the masses by announcing that Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu is now a fully registered political party, complete with structures across the country.

“We are not a slogan anymore — we are a registered political machine. And come 16 September, we are not watching from the sidelines. We are going into government.”

He praised Dr. Usi for leading with action — not empty promises.

“This is the only leader I know who gives to the poor out of his pocket — not to buy votes, but because he cares. That’s Odya Zake: it’s a movement of truth, humility, and service.”

Across Malawi, the ripple effects are being felt. Odya Zake is no longer a whisper. It’s a chant, a creed, a demand from the grassroots: “Let every person eat what they’ve worked for — and no one should carry blame for that.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!