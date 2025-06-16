“Business Loans, Not Buying Coffins”: How Mumba Wants to Innovatively Transform Mzimba Central Constituency

Vitumbiko Mumba, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Mzimba Central Constituency, is making headlines for all the right reasons — by rejecting traditional vote-buying tactics and launching an ambitious, people-centered development program that prioritizes empowerment over handouts.

At the heart of his vision is the Mumba Revolving Fund (MUREF), a new financial initiative designed to support small-scale entrepreneurs and transform livelihoods in the constituency. Unlike the usual campaign promises involving coffins, boreholes, fertilizer handouts, and flashy bonanzas, Mumba is offering something far more sustainable: access to capital for real economic growth.

“Let’s stop celebrating poverty by handing out coffins and calling it development,” Mumba said in a recent address. “Real leadership is about building people while they are still alive — by giving them tools, not tombstones.”

MUREF is already in motion and currently recruiting key personnel to ensure the fund is managed by the people, for the people:

One Credit Consultant, who will be based in Mzimba Central and will be responsible for managing loan disbursements, repayments, and beneficiary tracking.

Three Patrons (Bakhubilizgi), who will serve as community intermediaries to ensure transparency, fairness, and strong grassroots engagement.

The official launch of MUREF is scheduled for July 2025, where the first recipients of business loans will be announced. The total amount injected into the fund will also be revealed at that time, marking a historic step forward for inclusive economic participation in Mzimba.

Mumba’s message is resonating with many — especially the youth and women — who have long grown tired of transactional politics that solve nothing in the long term.

“MUREF is a revolution,” said a local market vendor. “We’ve buried our dreams with every coffin given to buy votes. Now someone is coming with something that helps us live and grow.”

This is a decisive shift in the culture of campaigning, where empowerment is replacing dependency, and dignity is replacing desperation.

