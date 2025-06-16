Muslim Students Association Emphasizes Balance Between Education and Faith

The Muslim Students Association (MSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Muslim students across Malawi find a healthy balance between academic excellence and Islamic values.

Speaking during a special gathering on Saturday in Blantyre, the association’s General Secretary, Mustapher Mmadi—an Automobile Engineering student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS)—said the MSA is passionate about mentoring students in both their spiritual and academic journeys.

“A person is made up of body, mind, and soul. That’s why we are intentional about guiding students not only in their studies but also in their faith,” said Mmadi.

The event, held at Ndirande Secondary School hall, was organized to offer career guidance and bid farewell to Form Four Muslim students preparing for this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations. Students from eight secondary schools in and around Blantyre attended, including Ndirande Hill Secondary School, Alpha Private Secondary School, Ndirande Progressive Private, Ndirande Hill Open, and Ndirande View Secondary School.

One of the facilitators, Kumbukani Mandela, a fourth-year Statistics student at the University of Malawi, emphasized the impact such mentorship sessions can have.

“I’m a product of gatherings like this,” Mandela said. “When I was in secondary school, I attended one and it gave me the motivation to aim higher. I passed my MSCE with excellent results. These sessions matter — take them seriously.”

The guest of honor, Sheikh Silika, encouraged students to remain proud of their Islamic identity, including through their attire. He stressed the importance of being visible and distinctive in school environments while upholding discipline and academic focus.

The event marked a growing movement within the Muslim Students Association to cultivate well-rounded individuals — confident in both faith and intellect — ready to contribute meaningfully to Malawi’s future.

