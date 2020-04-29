I resurrected, Mutharika jokes on death rumours: PAC hails Malawi leader for commitment to dialogue

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday joked that he had been resurrected as he met a high level Public Affairs (PAC) delegation, mocking rumours that he had died or is critically ill.

The Malawi leader met PAC over recent developments affecting the country, including the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and July 2 fresh presidential election, with an interfaith quasi-religious grouping commending Mutharika for his open-door policy on issues of national importance.

The meeting was held at hilltop Sanjika Palace in Blantyre amid opposition spreading reports that Mutharika had been evacuated to seek medical attention outside the country.

Some opposition activists have been posting on social media platforms a light plane purportedly evacuating President Mutharika from Sanjika Palace.

It has been established that the picture was taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This comes barely days after social media was awash with news that Mutharika is dead.

The meeting which the quasi-religious body sought an audience with the President started at 14:56 and Mutharika who appeared jovial opened the meeting on a lighter note.

“I feel glad that after my apparent resurrection, the first group of people I am meeting are religious people. I feel alive again,” said Mutharika as everyone in the room laughed.

PAC chairperson Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale said the organization was pleased that the President has always been warm to cordial and constructive conversation.

He said the President’s “quick response” in accepting their request to meet him signified his readiness and willingness to constructive dialogue on issues affecting Malawians.

“This meeting today demonstrates the importance you attach to constructive dialogue. We thank you for your openness to foster such conversations between us,” said Thawale.

In his remarks, President Mutharika said it was in his interest to engage organizations such as PAC on matters of national importance.

“Public Affairs Committee holds an important place in the history of our country. It has been instrumental in the foundation of democracy in Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika also said he is disappointed with PAC for failing to criticise the political violence sponsored by the opposition for the past nine months.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has asked PAC how the Committee will ensure that loser in Fresh Presidential Election accepts results.

However, Thawele has also expressed his disappointment over what he termed as the selective enforcement of Covid-19 measures like acting on churches while markets are still operating as usual.

Among members of PAC that attended the meeting include the grouping’s executive director Robert Phiri, publicity secretary the Reverend Gilford Matonga, vice chairperson Osman Karim and board member Agness Kamoto.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!