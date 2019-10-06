I won’t groom or anoint my successor, says Malawi President Mutharika

October 6, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 5 Comments

President Peter Mutharika who is in his second and final constitutional five-year term of office says he will not handpick his successor, pointing out that in any case, his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should have democratic process to elect the next leader.

President Mutharika on Al Jazeera: I won’t groom my successor

Mutharika said this in an interview monitored by Nyasa Times on Al Jazeera  TV when he was asked about his succession plan.

“There are many, many young people in the government. Half of the Cabinet are young people,” said Mutharika.

The President was asked if he was grooming a successor and he responded:”I don’t think it’s necessary to groom somebody. This is a democracy. This is not a monarchy.”

Mutharika stressed that DPP will pick the next leader through a democratic process at the national convention scheduled for 2023, one year before Malawi holds another general elections.

“I cannot anoint anybody. The people will decide at 2023 at the convention who should be their leader of the party and therefore their presidential candidate,” said Mutharika.

Reports from DPP indicate the party has now different factions of people who are positioning themselves to be Mutharika’s successor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
BigManKeen ObservermpiluMwinithakoNeno Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

How did this old clown become president? The country is lost with him in charge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Ok so in Cabinet there are young people now BUT when it was Chilima he was a baby very interesting indeed.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

kkkkkkkkkkk
30 to 40 bridges from LL to Bt mzungu was told that if this mzungu drives thru this distance he will find this.
kkk body language mpaka kukanda ndevu pa mlomo.
anyway every presdent mluzi, bingu,joice pa bbc said the same litany, ndakatulo.
nothing strange. caught pants down.kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Umhuu kulamila anthu sikikima kkk a dad kkkkakomana nazoo kkkk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

Third term bwanji adad.
Yikakanika imeneyo open term.
Ndiyogwilatu ngati yinagwira yapa 21may ya mavote.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago