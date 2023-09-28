IG overrules minister Zikhale on roadblocks, says ‘they are back’

The Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu has overruled minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma by bringing back roadblocks which Zikhale Ng’oma ordered their removal on the roads a few months ago.

Speaking in Mangochi after meeting police officers there on Wednesday, Yolamu said roadblocks will now be restored on the roads with immediate effect to curb the growing insecurity in the country.

She said this year alone, the police have recovered about 33 guns from criminals across the country.

“And we have also changed the composition of people who will be manning the road blocks to ensure that there is sanity and tight security on the roads.

“We will not be pressured again to remove the road blocks by people who have their evil interests,” she said.

She further warned police officers against laxity when discharging their duties, explaining that Malawians are expecting a lot from police officers.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has said the police have arrested a man and recovered a pistol from his car at a snap roadblock which they erected in Lilongwe last night. He said investigations are in underway to find out if he is connected to any other crimes. Kunkuyu said the government is deeply concerned and mourns with all relatives and victims of the recent murders in Lilongwe, Dowa, Rumphi and other districts in the country. “It is Government’s position that any single loss of life is deeply regrettable and worse still, the circumstances of the recent gruesome deaths do not define who we are as Malawians,” says Kunkuyu. He said government will do everything within its power to make sure the murders are solved. According to Kunkuyu, Government has tasked the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and all other security agencies to put all their resources and expertise together with decisive action, to solve the murders.

