Kunkuyu, Zikhale contradict each other on state of security in Malawi

Two powerful cabinet ministers have sharply contradicted each other on the state of security in the country.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu told journalists on Wednesday in Lilongwe that the country is facing security lapses following the recent spate of killings and attacks, mostly in Lilongwe.

This sharply contradicts Homeland Security minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma’s recent statement in which he said there was no security lapse, saying only three people have been killed, a statement which attracted a backlash from people who described the minister as insensitive and not fit for the job.

In trying to douse the political fire ignited by Zikhale Ng’oma, Kunkuyu said the government is in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones in recent suspected murder cases.

He said said the government is deeply saddened by these developments and is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice with help from the country’s security agencies.

He advised the general public to refrain from creating panic and spreading false alarms through social media. He emphasized that any suspected cases should be reported to the police to aid security personnel in expediting the investigation process.

The Minister further said investigations have revealed that not all the murders were committed by thugs, as some are linked to social issues.

He cited the example of a central poultry driver who was attacked by members of the community after hitting a pedestrian. The community took matters into their own hands, but some individuals incorrectly reported on social media that the attack was carried out by thugs.

Ironically, Zikhale Ng’oma was not at Kunkuyu’s press conference on Wednesday.

