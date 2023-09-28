Malawi Government needs K226bn to feed 4.4 hungry stomachs

Malawi Government says it needs K226 billion to feed 4.4 million people facing acute hunger.

Commissioner for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said the government has already provided part of the money for the purchase of the food.

According to Malawi Vulnerability Assessment report, about 4.4 million are facing hunger this year mostly because most of their food was washed away during the cyclone Freddy triggered heavy rains and floods.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia through King Salman Relief Centre, has made a K500 million donation aimed at aiding the implementation of Tropical Cyclone Freddy recovery interventions.

Kalemba assured that everyone will be assisted with food items.

