Illegal gold mine in Mangochi collapses, kills 2

Two people have died in Mangochi after being covered by the falling soil when they were extracting gold from Namizimu forest reserve, an illegal mine, police have confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Mangochi police station spokesperosn Inspector Rodrick Maida told Nyasa Times that the incident happened on Thursday January 9 2020 at Mtiule Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira.

He identified the deceased as Issa Saladi and Matola Bakali.

“The duo went to Namizimu forest reserve and started digging the soil in a deep pit in search of gold, in the process the soil fell up and covered them completely,” said Maida.

The bodies were dug out by Makanjira police officers with assistance from the villagers.

He said a post-mortem at Mkanjira Health Centre indicated that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased both aged 22, hailed from Chiwoko village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Makanjira in Mangochi district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :