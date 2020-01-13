ACB says judges’ bribery complaint not against any party but ‘specific individuals’
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has the complaints from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and other stakeholders over bribery attempts on the five-judge panel related to the presidential elections case that is pending judgement in the Constitutional Court is nor against any political party.
ACB director general Reyneck Matemba confirmed the probes in an interview, saying the graft-busting body is treating the complaint with urgency and that it has names on individuals involved.
But despite saying the bureau cannot disclose any further details of the complaint; Matemba said the matter reported is not against any political party.
He also said the complaints are not against petitioners or respondents to the presidential election case but “specific individual.”
Matemba said ACB has received also “other written complaints” from “different sources and interested stakeholders.”
He said: “You may wish to know that the complaints that the ACB received are not against any political party or nay of the parties to the presidential elections case, but against specific individuals.”
High Court of Malawi judges Healy Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo make up a five-judge Constitutional Court panel and they have until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I love this guy. He is professional. Always. Takes his time. He knows he has another five years for the case.
DONT TRUST ACB ITS ANOTHER TEAM FOR DPP
This is laughable, you take us as kids, we know that if it was the ‘opposition’ side, things could have been different and your guess is as good as mine// Be honest for once BOSS.
Yes If this case is not handled professionally that is the End of the man so called Reyneck Matemba and his cronies. What you should know is that when one is eating stolen money la 40 limakwana ndipamene ukulu wa Mulungu wumaonekera. So Matemba should tread carefully these judges are driven by GOD from the word go of this case so people are facing jail here soon or later. We can not be run by such crook people in this country no no no no no.
How come to be for individuals? Matemba now your foolishness is coming on the open.
These individuals which party were they advocating to bribe the judges?
If it’s DPP u dont come on the open but trying your very best to defend uncle Bob. Stupidity at very best is happening at ACB .
The same tactic u used on Mk145million bribe to protect your uncle it’s what u are applying again.
do as a professional rayneck matemba
otherwise the world is just too small for you
Yes name those individuals ASAP. Also Our MAIN interest is in the complaint by the Chief Justice not the other smaller ones. Don’t test the waters online, DO YOUR JOB!
Matemba is working very hard to protect the ruling party behind this and working very hard not to do anything. A matter reported in November?!! Kabwila was arrested the same day she uttered the innocent remarks! Why are you giving this special treatment to the ruling party and the clue-less Mutharika!!??? Be professional for once!!!!