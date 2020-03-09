Illovo Africa appoints Doug Kasambala new Group Finance Director

Sugar manufacturer Illovo Sugar Africa (Illovo Malawi’s parent company), has appointed Doug Kasambala as Group Finance Director effective 1 February 2020, the first Malawian to hold such a post in the group.

Mark Bainbridge out‐going Managing Director of Illovo Sugar Malawi said as Africa’s leading sugar producer, Illovo are determined to appoint and develop “the very best talent from across our markets.’’

Kasambara enters the role with an academic resume that has CIMA qualifications, a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (University of Malawi), and an MBA in Finance (University of Nottingham).

His resume further exposes a finance man that is well rounded.

“Doug joins Illovo from KPMG UK where, as a Director in their Corporates – Finance transformation practice, he led the manufacturing finance capability”, according to Kasambara’s profile shared with Nyasa Times by IllovoSugar.

“Doug has spent five years with KPMG, and prior to that, was a Finance transformation consultant with IBM for three years”.

He has led large and complex finance and management information transformation projects with several multinational corporations including BP, Glaxo Smithkline, and AstraZeneca, as well as ABF.

Prior to becoming a consultant, Doug gained FMCG experience having spent 13 years with Unilever Plc supporting different regions including Europe, Africa and Asia in various functions including corporate audit, supply chain finance and enterprise services working as Finance Manager progressing to Finance Director.

Before moving to the UK, Doug started his career in the banking industry in Malawi, working with the two largest banks, Commercial Bank (now Stanbic) and National Bank in their treasury and leasing departments.

Kasambara said he is “ very excited” by the opportunity to join Illovo, “particularly at this crucial time as the business continues to transform.”

