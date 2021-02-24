Illovo Malawi boosts Covid-19 response at Nkhotakota Hospital with K40m worth of medical supplies

Fresh from donating to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and Kasinthula Isolation Centre in Chikwawa, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc last weekend extended its helping hand to Nkhotakota District Hospital where it donated medical supplies worth K40 million.

Illovo’s Dwangwa Sugar Estate General Manager Jerry Ndlovu handed over the supplies, which he said are aimed at equipping the hospitals to respond to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Ndlovu said as a business entity, the company understands and appreciates the fact that their contribution is critical in ensuring that the medical teams are protected and the situation in hospitals improve.

“We do believe that although the gaps still exist, these items will alleviate some of the shortages at the isolation center and allow for provision of better care to Covid-19 patients.

“This is why Dwangwa Estate management team is committed to ensuring our employees, contractors and immediate communities surrounding us also play their role,” he said.

He assured that the company will continue educating and engaging everyone to ensure they all play their role.

Nkhotakota District Commissioner (DC) Blessings Nkhoma thanked Illovo Sugar Malawi for continued support and for joining the Covid-19 fight in the district.

Meanwhile, the company has also provided money, which will go towards the rehabilitation of the pharmacy that was burnt, and as result, part of the isolation centre had to be used for running a pharmacy.

The rest of the money has been used to procure oxygen concentrators, N70 ventilators, oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters, blood pressure machine, suction machine, nebulizers, incubation box, infrared thermometers, nasal prongs, ambu bags, medicines and bed sheets.

