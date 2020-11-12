Illovo Malawi  ‘iponyereni kwakuya ‘promotion gathers momentum 

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc‘iponyereni kwakuya ndi illovo’ promotion has picked up momentum as 57 more winners are rewarded in its second weekly draw held on Thursday last week.

The promotion has already seen 1,207 people walk away with various prizes including bicycles and 50kg bags of fertilizers.

Speaking at the second promotion weekly draw the company’s trade marketing manager Nita Chipeta said the promotion has indeed gathered momentum and there is an expectation that this will continue in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to see the level of participation so far. We have already given away 42 bicycles, 72 bags of fertilizer, alongside other branded items and we still have more to give. We shall be giving out these prizes on a weekly basis for the next 8 weeks,” said Chipeta.

She also announced that the first vehicle draw where three wholesalers stand a chance of winning a Nissan NP200 pick-up each will be held on 23rd November, 2020.

The K100 million ‘iponyereni kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion was launched on 9th October 2020 and runs until 31st December 2020.

During this period the company is also giving branded items in a mystery shopper drive where brand ambassadors will be going to different markets across the country where instant prizes will be given randomly to anyone who is found to have purchased Illovo sugar.

Similar prizes can be won through instore promotions in selected Chipiku plus, Shoprite and Sana outlets on selected days.

