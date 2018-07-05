Illovo Malawi says to remain market focused, rolls out ‘Zikutheka’ promotion

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc says it will remain “market focused” making sure that traders and consumers benefit and experience real brand the company offers on the market.

The company also said that it is now fortifying sugar in 20 and 50 kgs with Vitamin A so as to continue improving the nutrition aspects of the consumers.

Head of Domestic Sales at Illovo Walter Nyamilandu disclosed this during a media briefing where he also unveiled the company’s ‘Zikutheka Promotion’ which rolls off on July 9 2018 and for its flagship brand, Illovo 1kg brown sugar.

Nyamilandu said in the past they used to concentrate on their distributors and the supply chain but now they are trying to make sure that their consumers experience the real brand being offered to the market.

“So, when we are driving our sales strategies it’s not just pushing the product on the market but creating the pool and for us to creat the pool, there has to be something in it for the consumers. This is a win-win situation. As Illovo is benefiting, the traders and consumers must also benefit and the market must also enjoy the brand we are offering to the market,” said Nyamilandu.

According to him, a lot of people in rural areas accessing Vitamin A through the consumption of Illovo sugar and that nutrition aspects of most Malawians have tremendously improved since government enforced the law on fortifying Vitamin A in sugar.

“We are spending about K1.2 billion every year fortifying sugar so that Malawians should have healthy life and ensure that all have access to our Vitamin A fortified products,” he stated.

Nyamilandu then said they are rolling out the promotion as one of way of saying “thank you and reward our customers for the good business they give us and consumers for continuing to support our brand.”

He further said the promotion will give the brand an opportunity to connect and engage with traders and consumers by bridging the gap that has been there.

“Zikutheka connects well with the customers because its talks about their wellbeing which comes about by using Illovo Sugar which gives “mphamvu”, Vitamin A and its incomparable sweetness

“It talks about success and progress which will come by pocketing a share of K50 million prize money that Illovo will give away in total,” said Nyamilandu.

According to Trade Marketing Officer Olive Kawelama, entry is to be granted through the purchase of a 1kg brown able containing a lucky ticket enclosed with a unique code bearing 15 digits which will be different from each able of sugar.

Participants will have to enter the unique code on the lucky ticket by dialling *213# and follow the necessary instructions.

Each entry is to be recorded in a database that will be used to draw weekly, monthly and grand draw winners.

The promotion prize money amounts to K50 million with 40 people winning K50,000 each every week, 100 people winning K100,000 each every month and six grand draw winners (two per region) pocketing K1 million each.

During the promotion the participating sugar will be available in all outlets across the country along side other Illovo Sugar brands.

“Participants must enter at least once a week for the being drawn to qualify that week’s draw. Weekly entries that do not win in the weekly draw will not be eligible for the subsequent week’s draw.

“Only weekly entries for weeks previous to the date of the monthly draw will be eligible for the monthly draw. All participants must enter again to qualify for subsequent monthly draw. To qualify for the grand draw, participants must have entered a minimum of 10 entries from the same cell phone number during the promotional period,” said Kawelama.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :