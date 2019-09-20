Illovo Malawi ‘Zikutheka’ promo excite customers

Illovo Sugar Malawi continues to splash out cash in Zikutheka ndi Illovo promotion creating excitement among customers with a total of K10 million won by 100 lucky customers during a second monthly draw conducted at the company’s head office.

Launched in July, the promotion aims to reward Illovo customers from across the country for their support to the company.

During the draw, the company made symbolic cheque presentation to winners of the first monthly draw.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation, Illovo’s Trade Marketing Officer Olive Kawelama explained that the company wanted to prove that the promotion is indeed changing lives.

“They say seeing is believing and this gives us a chance to show our participants that it is really happening and these winners will be our witnesses to their fellow traders and consumers,” she said.

One of the winners M’bwana Selemani who won K100 000 in the first draw, thanked Illovo for considering its customers.

“I am so excited, this is the first time to enter a promotion and I have never won in any. I will use this money to boost my business,” said Selemani who runs a groceries shop in Machinjiri Blantyre.

According to Kawelama, Zikutheka ndi Illovo promotion has sparked an overwhelming response from customers from a diverse background.

“We are also delighted with diversity of winners in this promotion. We have students, small scale traders, individual women and men. This signifies how our brand connects with many people across the country. It is great to see that we can also add value to their lives beyond use of our product,” Kawelama revealed.

Customers are being encouraged to keep participating to stand a chance of winning grand prize of K1million each to 6 customers.

The promotion which will run to 30th September, will see 480 winners walking away with K50 000 each, 200 winners with K100 000 each and 6 winners will walk away with K1 Million each at the promotion’s grand draw.

To enter the promotion, a customer is required to buy a bale of Illovo brown sugar labelled Zikutheka Promotion, check for a lucky ticket inside which has a unique code, dial *213# and follow instructions.

The promotion draws are being conducted at weekly and monthly intervals before the grand draw in September.

