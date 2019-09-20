Manchester Thunder now has 3 Malawi players: Lwazi, Ngwira and Mvula

September 20, 2019

Manchester Thunder netball team have introduced another Malawi Queens player Takondwa Lwazi who will star for the club in the next month’s British Fast5 All-Stars Championship.

Malawi Queens gem Lwazi joins Manchester Thunder
Laurene Ngwira in Manchester Thunder
Joyce Mvula a Manchester Thunder star

Lwazi was influential in centre court for the Malawi Queens at the Netball World recently in Liverpool and has been part of her country’s squad for some time, including at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year old Police Sergeant will link up with fellow Malawi stars Joyce Mvula and Lauren Ngwira, who have just signed for Thunder’s 2020 Superleague campaign, as one of the two All-Stars who join the Thunder squad exclusively for the Championship at the Copper Box on 12 October.

“I can’t wait to come to the UK with Joyce and Lauren and join up with the Thunder squad to prepare for Fast5,” said Lwazi.

“ It’s going to be so exciting to team up with the Superleague Champions, play at the Copper Box in London and meet some of the amazing Thunder fans.”

Thunder’s Director of Netball Karen Greig said she is “super excited” to have Lwazi on board for Fast5.

“Having watched her play in recent years during the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Fast5 World Series, I am sure she will be a great fit for us for the competition. She is fast and often appears from nowhere on court, while her connection with Joyce will be key to opening up defences.”

