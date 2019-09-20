John Soko wins supporters’ player of the month award

September 20, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Blue Eagles FC goalkeeper John Soko has been voted August Supporters’ Player of the month in the ongoing Zampira Predict and win competition.

Joh Soko (left) gets his cheque

He outclassed four other shortlisted candidates namely Deus Nkutu of Moyale Barracks, Richard Chimbamba of Ntopwa FC, Willie Sayenda of Mighty Tigers and Banage Lweya of Kamuzu Barracks.

The award attracts a prize money of K100 000.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers duo on Babatunde Adepoju and Francisco Madinga won the award for the months of June and July respectively.

Reacting to the good news through his club official web page, Soko saluted all the supporters who acknowledged his good performance and vote for him.

“Massive thanks to all those who voted for me. I don’t take their support for granted,” said Soko.

TNM Super League Sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) plc introduced the award to give a chance to supporters to choose the best player of their choice each and every month.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mzozodo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

True, he has been outstanding

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago