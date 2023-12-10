Illovo Sugar Malawi grants 270ha of land to a community in Dwangwa for rice farming

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula has disclosed that Illovo Dwangwa has granted 270 hectares of the company’s leased land in Kakuyu to the community for the rice farming project under a co-operative model.

Katandula told journalists on a visit to Illovo Sugar Dwangwa that land preparation is currently underway in readiness for planting of rice.

Feasibility study will follow to guide on type of irrigation that will optimize yields on a sustainable basis.

“The project commenced this year under rain fed as well as we are waiting for the feasibility study,” he said.

Katandula further said feasibility study will follow to guide on the type of irrigation that will optimize yields on a sustainable basis.

The land preparation is sponsored by Illovo Malawi in partnership with Unitrans, he said.

Katandula explained that Kakuyu initiative is falling under the mega farm framework saying: “It will greatly need support for value addition and market linkages.”

He called upon government and development partners to assist the project especially in the identification of viable markets

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!