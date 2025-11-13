IMF Holds the Key: World Bank Tells Malawi to Fix the Leaks Before Help Can Flow

Malawi’s hope for renewed budgetary support has hit a hard truth: it will not come until the country restores its relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The World Bank has made it clear — without macroeconomic discipline and credible reforms, pouring money into Malawi’s budget is like “putting water into a leaking bucket.”

The warning comes as Malawi grapples with a deepening economic crisis — runaway inflation, a crippling forex shortage, and ballooning public debt — all unfolding as millions of citizens struggle to survive under rising prices and stagnant wages.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Ndiame Diop, said resuming direct budgetary support is impossible without Malawi first re-establishing an active programme with the IMF.

“Without restoring macro stability, budget support is like putting money into a leaking bucket,” Diop said bluntly. “You don’t solve the problem — and the suffering of the population continues.”

Malawi’s four-year, $175 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with the IMF expired on May 14, without a single review being completed. That failure effectively left the country without a programme to anchor its macroeconomic policy. In simple terms — Malawi is navigating a financial storm without a compass.

The absence of an IMF programme has spooked investors, shaken donor confidence, and starved government coffers of desperately needed foreign support. Donors and partners who once poured millions into Malawi’s development agenda have quietly stepped back, demanding accountability, fiscal discipline, and a credible reform roadmap.

Diop said the IMF is currently assisting government in “realigning its economic management” — a step he described as crucial for rebuilding both investor and donor confidence.

“Once Malawi demonstrates reform momentum,” Diop explained, “the World Bank and others will be better positioned to provide direct financial support.”

Asked whether the World Bank might ease its conditions to give Malawi’s new DPP-led administration time to settle, Diop was firm. There will be no shortcuts. The Bank, he said, has already stepped in with emergency humanitarian support to address the worsening food situation, but long-term aid will depend entirely on the government’s reform pace.

“We move in tandem with government reforms,” he said. “If the government moves, we move.”

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha remains under pressure to deliver quick and credible fiscal reforms. Speaking on Sunday, he said Malawi had informed the World Bank that devaluation of the kwacha was “not a solution” to the current forex crisis — a statement that has divided economists.

Meanwhile, IMF Mission Chief to Malawi Justin Tyson said last Friday that IMF staff had agreed with the government on the urgent need for fiscal consolidation and tighter monetary policy to tackle inflation, reduce economic imbalances, and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

For millions of Malawians, these are not abstract policy debates — they are questions of survival. Prices of food, fuel, and essential goods continue to rise daily. The kwacha’s weakness has eroded incomes, and the lack of donor budget support means fewer social services, delayed salaries, and stunted development.

What the IMF and World Bank are demanding — fiscal discipline, transparency, and reform — are not new. They are the same principles Malawi has promised for years but failed to sustain.

The message from the global lenders is now unambiguous: no reform, no rescue.

Until Malawi stops the leaks, the taps of international support will remain firmly closed — and ordinary citizens, already bruised by years of mismanagement, will continue to pay the heaviest price.

