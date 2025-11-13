Millions Lost, Communities Betrayed: Inside Malawi’s Failed CDF Projects

A new investigative report by the Malawi Anti-Corruption Civil Society Support (MACCSS) programme has uncovered widespread abuse, ghost projects, and politically driven mismanagement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in three districts—Nsanje, Dowa, and Mzimba.

The fund, created to promote equitable grassroots development, has instead become a cash cow for some Members of Parliament (MPs) and local elites. According to the report, over 70% of projects monitored failed to meet basic compliance standards—some were abandoned midway, others double-funded, and a number never existed beyond paper.

Nsanje: Double Funding and Deserted Projects

In Nsanje, ten CDF projects were tracked. Six were non-compliant, riddled with abandonment, double funding, and nonexistent accountability.

Mpangira Health Post, a vital facility meant to serve remote communities, received MWK 14 million in 2017 and another MWK 16 million in 2024, yet remains unfinished. “We were told it would open soon, but years have passed,” said one village leader in TA Mlolo.

Nyamikolongo Teachers’ House, valued at MWK 23 million, has stood idle since 2017—brick walls up to window level and grass sprouting from the foundation.

Nyachilenda School Library was allocated MWK 40 million but has no Bills of Quantities, no supervision record, and no visible progress.

Ngabu Market Shelter and Monica Bridge suffered mysterious “scope changes” and vanished contractors.

The Kitchen at Nthangazi was never implemented, while Mwale School Block was falsely reported as complete despite physical evidence to the contrary.

Residents accuse both council officials and MPs of ignoring their pleas for updates. “We only see trucks when elections are near,” said a youth committee member from Nsanje South.

Dowa: Bursaries for Ghost Students and a MK 22 Million Land Scandal

In Dowa, five projects were monitored. Four were rated non-compliant and one only partially compliant.

The most shocking revelations emerged from the CDF bursary scheme, meant to help needy students stay in school. Instead, the system was commercialized and politicized:

Application forms were reportedly sold at MK 60 000 each, and double payments were common.

Investigators found schools owed over MWK 60 million in unpaid fees, while some beneficiaries listed by MPs did not exist on school registers.

In one case, fees were paid for students who had already dropped out months earlier.

The controversy deepened when MACCSS investigators discovered a MK 22 million land purchase in Mponela for a supposed “sports stadium” not listed in the District Development Plan. The local Area Development Committee (ADC) was unaware of the deal, and only MK 16 million was allegedly paid to the seller. The remaining MK 6 million is unaccounted for.

Sources allege that the land is now being privately rented by the constituency MP for farming—a direct breach of procurement and ethics regulations.

Mzimba: Millions Spent, Nothing to Show

Mzimba District had the highest number of monitored projects—13 in total—and every single one had compliance failures.

Key cases include:

Kabuwa Primary Education Advisor’s (PEA) House — MWK 23 million budgeted, MWK 19 million spent, and still at slab level. No completion certificate or progress report was ever filed.

Kasongolo Bridge — left half-done despite full payment; only resumed briefly after civil-society pressure.

Bursary Scheme (Mzimba South-East and South-West) — MWK 16.5 million disbursed for 65 students, but none were found to have received any support.

Mpophomeni School Block — only foundation laid; suspected premature release of funds.

Kabuwa Girls Hostel and Khosolo Teachers’ House — both unclear in scope and funding, with no community participation or oversight.

Investigators described the projects as “a catalogue of poor workmanship, fake progress reports, and non-existent accountability structures.”

Pattern of Abuse: Common Tactics in All Districts

Across all three districts, MACCSS found the same manipulative practices:

Double or premature payments to politically connected contractors.

Non-existent oversight by district engineers or monitoring officers.

Politicized bursaries used to reward supporters.

Missing project records, including Bills of Quantities and contracts.

False public claims, where MPs branded projects financed by NGOs or donors as CDF initiatives.

Estimated Losses and Accountability Gaps

The report identifies over MWK 150 million in questionable expenditures across just 28 verified projects.

Major red-flag projects include:

Project District Questioned Amount (MWK) Nature of Mismanagement Mpangira Health Post Nsanje 30 million Double funding, unfinished Nyachilenda Library Nsanje 40 million No documentation or progress Kabuwa PEAs House Mzimba 19 million 82% funds used, no visible progress Mponela Land Deal Dowa 22 million Fraudulent land purchase Bursary Schemes Dowa & Mzimba 16.5 million+ Ghost beneficiaries, falsified records

Community Voices: “CDF Feels Like a Political Reward System”

Citizens interviewed expressed deep frustration. “CDF was meant for development, but it has become an MP’s campaign fund,” said a women’s group leader in Mzimba Luwerezi.

Youth activists in Dowa echoed similar sentiments, accusing council officials of “signing off projects they never visit.”

Civil Society Calls for Action

MACCSS and partner civil-society networks have called for urgent reforms in the governance of the CDF, including:

Removing MPs from operational control, in line with the recent High Court ruling that their involvement is unconstitutional. Mandatory Project Management Committees (PMCs) and Grievance Redress Mechanisms (GRMs) at community level. Public disclosure of all CDF budgets, Bills of Quantities, and contractor details. Joint audits between councils, CSOs, and community structures. Digital tracking systems to monitor project funding and progress in real time.

A Fund in Crisis

From unbuilt schools to phantom bursaries and ghost bridges, the Constituency Development Fund has become a symbol of how good intentions can be captured by corruption.

As the 2025/26 allocation rises to MWK 220 million per constituency, the stakes are higher than ever. Without decisive reform and prosecution of offenders, Malawi risks turning the CDF into what citizens increasingly call “Cash for Development Fraud.”

