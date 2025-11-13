Faith Leaders Draw a Line: Religious Mother Bodies Warn MPs Against Legalising Abortion

Religious leaders in Malawi have mounted a powerful call to Members of Parliament (MPs), urging them to stand firm in defence of life following the recent High Court ruling on abortion that has reignited fierce moral and legal debate across the country.

In a joint and uncompromising statement, the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), and the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) described the judgment as “deeply troubling” and a potential gateway to the erosion of the sanctity of life.

“Life begins at conception and must be protected,” the statement declared, calling on MPs to resist any legislative attempt to legalize or expand grounds for abortion. The faith leaders warned that Parliament must not be swayed by foreign influence or pressure from pro-abortion lobbyists seeking to “weaken Malawi’s moral foundation.”

The religious mother bodies said they are already consulting legal experts and engaging the Attorney General to explore an appeal against the High Court decision, which they fear could “set a dangerous precedent” in the protection of mothers and unborn children.

They also challenged the government to uphold the country’s moral, cultural, and religious values, emphasizing that Malawi’s identity as a God-fearing nation must never be compromised.

At the same time, the leaders acknowledged the real struggles of women facing unplanned pregnancies but urged compassionate and life-affirming interventions, such as better maternal care, counselling, and community support — not abortion.

“Killing the unborn is never a solution,” the statement reads. “Malawi must protect both the mother and the child. We must not trade human life for convenience or ideology.”

The strong stance by the country’s leading faith institutions sets the stage for a major political and moral showdown in Parliament, where lawmakers are expected to come under intense pressure from both human rights advocates and pro-life movements as the debate over abortion law intensifies.

