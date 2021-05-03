IMM courts International Strategist to drill Malawian Marketers

“Marketers will be trained in UGC strategy.”

In their continued effort to make sure marketers in Malawi are keeping up with current dynamic global industry trends and be at par with their global counterparts in the industry, the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) has organized a free webinar for its paid up membership, which will be conducted by a leading global strategist, Shann Biglione.

The training, which will be held virtually via Zoom on 7th May 2021 at 6:00PM will see local marketers being drilled on “How best marketers can leverage User or Consumer Generated Content (UGC) to Guide Marketing Decisions”.

Institute of Marketing in Malawi Communications Director, Eric Mataka, told Nyasa Times on Sunday that Specifically, the marketers will be trained in UGC strategy, Content Curation, and sources of UGC.

He said: “This webinar builds on yet another webinar, which the IMM organised for its membership in March this year and focused on Digital Marketing.”

“UGC is anything on the web that users have a hand in making. From photos to videos, and posts on social media and the web, all are pieces of user generated content.”

Mataka said IMM has initiated the webinar based on the background of the current huge change in media consumption trends whereby consumers are constantly being bombarded with various media content from gossip to breaking news, memes and the like.

He said It is in such an environment that IMM recognizes that marketing needs to make the best use of UGC in order to tap into the same conversations by the public that compels consumers to associate and engage with particular brand in making purchases.

The Facilitator, Shann Biglione is a well know Guru in Digital marketing as a speaker and writer on the same.

He is currently the Head of Strategy at Zenith, which is a leading American agency that focuses on Return on Investment (ROI) and is part of Publicis Media.

Mataka also said in their commitment to continuously provide training that adds value and upskilling of their membership, IMM has lined up several on demand training and boot camps.

This webinar is the second one for the year.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!