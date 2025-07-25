IMM Unveils Superbrand Awards to Recognize Top Performers Across Sectors

The Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) has officially launched the Superbrand Awards, a new initiative designed to recognize outstanding performers across various sectors who go above and beyond their competitors.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held in Blantyre on Friday, IMM President George Damson described the awards as a significant shift from the Institute’s traditional approach to awarding brands.

“This award process is research-based, unlike our regular category-based awards presented during annual conferences,” said Damson. “With the Superbrand Awards, the recognition comes directly from the people who use the products or services. They provide feedback on customer service, overall experience, and how well the brand serves its intended purpose.”

Damson emphasized that this customer-centric approach makes the Superbrand Awards more credible and relevant, as it captures real sentiments from consumers rather than relying solely on internal company submissions or a single panel of judges.

“These awards are crucial because they provide brands with the opportunity to be recognized by a credible institution — the Institute of Marketing in Malawi,” he added.

He also clarified that, unlike the traditional awards which are judged by a fixed panel after companies submit entries, the Superbrand Awards involve a broader judging panel made up of professionals from various industry associations, ensuring sector-wide representation and impartiality.

The initiative is expected to elevate brand excellence in Malawi by fostering a culture of customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustained performance.

