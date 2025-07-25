DPP Gurus Allegedly Defecting to Usi, ‘fellow Lhomwe Camp’, Amid Revolt Over Jane Ansah Running Mate Pick

A quiet but explosive political revolt is gaining momentum within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), with several senior and grassroots members reportedly shifting their allegiance to Michael Usi’s Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement—following Peter Mutharika’s controversial selection of Jane Ansah as his running mate.

Nyasa Times has uncovered, through confidential interviews with DPP insiders, that discontent is boiling over in the Southern Region strongholds, particularly among the Lhomwe, who feel the party has strayed far from its roots.

“It’s no longer our party,” confided one high-ranking official. “The DPP we knew is gone. We are now looking at Usi—he is Lhomwe, he is homegrown, and most importantly, he hasn’t been captured by external interests.”

Jane Ansah Pick Sparks Revolt

The heart of the rebellion lies in the surprise announcement by former President Peter Mutharika to run with Jane Ansah—former chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)—as his vice presidential candidate in the upcoming September 16 general elections.

While Mutharika described the choice as one based on “integrity, law, and discipline,” many within the party see it as an elite-driven decision made without consultation—and one that has alienated the very people who held the party together.

“It’s a betrayal,” a regional youth coordinator said bluntly. “Ansah has no political capital in our rural bases. She’s not a mobilizer, and people haven’t forgotten her role in the 2019 elections fiasco.”

Ansah presided over the 2019 elections which were later nullified by the courts due to widespread irregularities, leading to her resignation in the face of national protests. For many in the DPP, her appointment reopens old wounds and further undermines the party’s already shaky grassroots loyalty.

Norman Chisale’s Shadow Influence?

Even more explosive are allegations from within the party that Norman Chisale—the controversial former presidential bodyguard and long-time Mutharika enforcer—is the real power broker behind the scenes. Multiple sources claim that Chisale, a native of Ntcheu, has positioned allies in key decision-making roles and is influencing appointments based on personal loyalty rather than party loyalty.

“The DPP has become a Ntcheu cartel,” one veteran official alleged. “Decisions are being made to benefit Chisale and his inner circle, while the Lhomwe who sacrificed for this party are being sidelined.”

This perceived hijacking of the party’s identity has driven many into the arms of Michael Usi, a rising political figure who has cultivated a loyal following through his grassroots, clean-politics brand.

The Rise of Odya Zake

Michael Usi—an actor-turned-politician and former minister—is being seen by many as the true heir to the Lhomwe political legacy. His campaign under the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu banner has gained rapid traction in the Southern Region, fueled by his populist messaging and charisma.

“Usi is not just a protest vote. He’s a real alternative,” said one DPP youth wing member from Mulanje. “He speaks the language of the people—literally and politically.”

Efforts to get a response from Usi on the reported wave of support from DPP officials proved unsuccessful. Repeated phone calls were unanswered by the time of publication.

Mutharika Camp Silent, But the Damage May Be Done

The DPP’s public relations office has remained tight-lipped on the matter, insisting that the party remains “united and focused.” However, the growing exodus and silence from the top brass suggest otherwise.

Political analysts are already reading the writing on the wall.

“This is bigger than a running mate dispute,” said political analyst Chikondi Mbewe. “This is a foundational crisis. If Usi manages to absorb this discontent, the 2025 race may take a dramatic turn, and DPP may find itself without a base.”

With the campaign clock ticking and internal dissent growing louder, Mutharika’s camp faces a critical choice: attempt damage control—or watch the political empire he built crumble under its own weight.

For now, all roads—from Thyolo to Phalombe—appear to be leading toward Michael Usi.

