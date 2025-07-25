NBM Plc, Press Trust light up Njerenje CDSS

Following the successful handover of a solar-powered water system at Nankumba Health Centre in Mangochi, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc and Press Trust, on Wednesday handed over a solar-powered electricity system at Njerenje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Balaka.

The school, which serves over 1,300 students in a remote area nearly 50 kilometres from Balaka Trading Centre, is the latest beneficiary of the two institutions’ joint Clean Energy Initiative.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NBM plc Chief Operating Officer Masauko Katsala reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to empowering Malawi’s youth, particularly in underserved areas.

“As the National Bank of Malawi plc, we are truly honoured to be part of this important initiative alongside our partners. We strongly believe in the potential of our youth, and we are convinced that empowering them through education is a key investment in building better leaders for tomorrow.”

“Reaching such remote areas aligns perfectly with our values and vision. This project speaks directly to our commitment to bridging the development gap between urban and rural communities. By installing this solar-powered electricity system, we are not just lighting up classrooms—we are lighting up futures,” said Katsala.

Press Trust Trustee Moses Maliro, echoed Katsala’s sentiments, noting the project’s broader impact beyond electricity.

“This power system is more than just lights and electricity — it is an investment in your future. It means students can now study longer hours, and schools can operate more efficiently.”

“This project was made possible through a strong partnership with National Bank of Malawi plc, under our joint Clean Energy Initiative. Just yesterday, we celebrated the handover of a water project at Nankumba Health Centre in Mangochi. And today, we are equally thrilled to bring clean energy to our young learners and their hardworking teachers here at Njerenje CDSS,” said Maliro.

He revealed that the Clean Energy Initiative has committed K280 million to water and power projects across seven districts, focusing on health centres and secondary schools.

Njerenje CDSS Head Boy, Emmanual Victor, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students.

“This solar-powered electricity will help us study more than before. In the past, it was very difficult to study at night. This development will help us improve our grades,” said Victor.

Headteacher James Nakhamu also shared his excitement, explaining how the school would now avoid long trips to print examination papers.

“With this development, we will no longer travel long distances just to print examination papers. The electricity has come at the right time,” said Nakhamu.

South East Education Division Acting Manager, Edna Manyungwa, commended the project for enhancing academic performance.

“I have been informed that the school has already introduced a prep period from 6 to 8 p.m., a commendable step forward. With lighting, students can now study in the evenings. The school has also procured a printer and photocopier, making it easier to prepare teaching materials and conduct continuous assessments. All of these improvements contribute to the performance and prospects of our learners,” said Manyungwa.

