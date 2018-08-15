Immigration chief dismiss ‘torture’ on trainees as three deaths recorded

Chief immigration officer Masauko Medi has said the deaths of three trainees at the department were due to physical stress associated with interview and training.
Reports indicate that two of the three trainee immigration officers died while running around Mapanga ground in Blantyre as part of the physical interviews last year while another died this month during his last physical training at Nkula.
Immigration Department insiders claim the trainees are undergoing rigorous physical exercises as part of the interviews that include running around five laps around a football pitch, beaten and tortured.
But Medi said the training for recruits which was introduced by the training committee was not torture, saying the death of one officer was “purely natural” according to a post-mortem.
He said some people came to training after a binge drinking and failed to run.
“Two people collapsed while running and died,” he said.
Medi said those who aspire for security jobs must prepare for such interviews and training before joining.
However, a father of one of trainees who died, Timothy Kandeu, is failing to come to terms of the death of his son this month.
Osman Kandeu said despite the postmorterm indicating that his son died of high blood pressure, he feels the death was due to torture as he had no history of blood pressure.
He said the family was never told of the son's ill health "only to be told of the death."
Security jobs must never be simple, they have to be hard. Some of these people who join these jobs have never naver had any exercise in their life, they spend their whole days sleeping and watching movies in their rooms and they just jump into security jobs. Beside the job scarcity we should choose wisely to avoid such calamities. Some of these people can not even carry a bag of maize to a close maize mill and then you expect them to do security training.
RIP abale inu. Do candidates for these jobs undergo medical exams, as a matter of routine, as part of the recruiting process? How about just before strenuous exercises? This should be mandatory, even if these jobs are not as physically demanding as, say, the Police or the Army – if these exercises are mandatory. Here is a clear case of negligence basi on the part of the Government, even if the apparently outrageous claim that candidates had binged on alcohol (the day) before the “interview” is true. Shouldn’t place 100 per cent of the blame on the candidates; meaning the… Read more »