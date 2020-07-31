Immigration chief Medi clarifies govt chef  Chindiwo’s presence at Pa Zinziri

The Director General of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Masauko Medi, has refuted assertions that he has posted a government employee, Charles Chindiwo, to his Pa Zinziri joint in Blantyre.

Medi, in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, disclosed that Chindiwo is heading to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services on a government interdepartmental transfer.

The social media has been awash with news that Chindiwo, whose Employment number is 213633 and worked with the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) before being transferred to Civo Stadium, is now working as a salesman at Pa Zinziri in Chileka, Blantyre.

Medi owns the joint.

According to the social media, Medi advised Chindiwo to write a letter to OPC requesting for a posting at the Immigration Department so that he could continue being used at the bar as a salesman and get paid by government.

“Zinziri night club is where most Immigration officers gather to spend their monies and office matters are discussed there and implemented at the office. Many Immigration officers buy goats that are slaughtered there for free so that they get favours from Mr. Medi at the office.

“Some even deliver crates of beer and cooler boxes of fish from Mangochi in order to be recognised by Mr. Medi and be considered for various tasks over others. For example, Mr. Oliver Msisha who spends much of his time at the bar and dedicating his vehicle for some errands at the bar and is liked so much by Mr. Medi,” alleged the social media.

Media admitted in an interview that Chindiwo is one of the most celebrated and sought-after-chefs in the government system.

He also confirmed that the chef once worked for the former Chief Secretary to the Government George Mkondiwa before he was posted to Civo Stadium in Lilongwe where he headed the catering department.

Chindiwo was moved to Civo Stadium after Lloyd Muhara replaced Mkondiwa as Chief Secretary to the Government.

“He was later suspended over a disciplinary issue. And it was at that point that I offered him a temporary employment at my joint,” explained Medi.

Chindiwo confirmed the development in a separate interview.

“I was on suspension for about nine months. But I only worked for about four months then I was called back to work after the disciplinary hearing panel cleared me,” said Chindiwo.

He said when he was cleared at Civo Stadium, Medi asked him if he would be interested to work as a personal chef or at the restaurant Medi was intending, through the Welfare Section of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, to open as part of the entrepreneurship for the welfare account.

Currently, private companies serve lunch to the employees at the department.

“I accepted and that is when Mr. Medi advised me to apply for a transfer so that he could be posted to the department. And probably that is what people are confusing that to think that I am still working for him. I am not; I am a government employee, but have just changed my workplace after following all the laid down procedures,” said Chindiwo.

The Principal Human Resources Officer (PHRMO) at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Linda Mauluka, confirmed receiving the transfer letter in respect of Chindiwo’s new duty post.

Mauluka said Chindiwo’s transfer letter was effected on 6 June 2020 and reached the Immigration Office on 20 June 2020.

But the chef is yet to report for duties as he is liaising with the leadership of the department.

Additionally, she said the Covid-19 scale down of workforce and working from home for non-essential services, Chindiwo’s allocation has further delayed his reporting for duties, according to Mauluka.

