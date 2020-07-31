Chisale wife, and 13 police officers granted bail in Lule murder case

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to 13 police officers who were arrested in connection with the murder of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died in police custody.

One of the lawyers in the case Enoch Chibwana confirmed the development but said the 13, including commissioner Evelista Chisale, are still in custody as the court will have to assess their sureties on Monday afternoon.

The court has granted the bail on condition that each suspect should produce two sureties, each surety bonded at K500 000 non cash.

The suspects have also been asked to surrender travel documents, not to leave Lilongwe without informing the commissioner of police and report once every fortnight to police.

