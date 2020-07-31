Opposition fail to block Kainja appointment at PAC

Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee has recommended the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Kainja to the National Assembly for confirmation.

PAC chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo a legislator for the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirmed the development saying the Kainja has passed the first stage of his appointment.

“But full confirmation will be done with the full Parliament according to the laws,” said Chitsulo.

Chitsulo said 14 members voted to support Kainja’s appointment for out of 21.

DPP members were voting to reject the appointment.

His appearance at PAC follows the appointment by Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera early July 2020.

Kainja holds a Phd (with academic excellence) in Strategic Management from Colombia Commonwealth University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) conferred by

the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI) in conjunction with Maastricht School of Business majoring in Strategic Management and a Bachelor of

Education Sciences from University of Malawi, majoring in Industrial Chemistry and Education.

He is a visiting Senior Lecturer for Criminology, Arms Control, and Public Safety and Security at Mzuzu University at the Center for Security Studies and also a Management Consultant at East and Southern Africa Management Institute and Share World Open University where on his free time he lectures Management courses and supervises PhD and MBA Students among other assignments.

Kainja began his policing career in August 1992 and has worked as a junior officer at Police Secondary School in Zomba followed by Karonga Police Station and Mponela Police Station in the 1990s.

In April 2000, he was appointed Regional Community Policing Coordinator Responsible for the Southern Region where five years later he relocated to National Police Headquarters to work in the Office of the Inspector General as Service Administration Officer.

In October 2009 he was appointed Director of Community Policing where he was very pivotal in the institutionalization of various initiatives including the Lay Visitors Scheme, Community Victim Support program and the Malawi Police Service Website.

In July 2014 he was appointed Deputy Commissioner for the Eastern Region and moved to Southern Region where he worked as Deputy Commissioner in September the same year.

In January 2015 Kainja was appointed Commissioner of Police Responsible for the Southern Region before moving to the Central Region as Commissioner of Police in August the same year.

In July 2016 Kainja was appointed Commissioner of Police responsible for Research, Planning and Reforms, a position he held until when he was appointed Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service.

Kainja is an accomplished and seasoned Police officer with over 27 years police work experience.

