Immigration officers in Eastern Region hailed for fighting corruption

Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has hailed its officers in the Eastern Region for their hard working spirit and for fighting corruption, particularly in the just ending year, 2018.

Permit Officer from the Department’s Headquarters, George Lamya made the commendation on Friday in Mangochi at an end of year party the Eastern Region Immigration office organized to celebrate the successes registered over the year.

Lamya, who represented the Department’s Director General, Masauko Medi, said the Eastern Region personnel had displayed remarkable dedication to work over the year and that there had been “very few cases of indiscipline.”

“The most common indiscipline that immigration officers are prone to is corruption given the nature of their job; but we haven’t had many such cases from the region.

“I would like to commend all the officers for that,” Lamya said.

Lamya described discipline as the backbone of the Immigration Department, urging the officers in the region to continue displaying the spirit of hard work and team work.

Regional Immigration Officer for the East, Vivian Kasambo also hailed officers in the region for their dedication to work, describing them as an easy and cooperative team to be in-charge of.

Kasambo said he received very good reports from all the borders including Chiponde, Nayuchi, Monkey Bay and Liwonde Inland Port and that, as a regional office, they were looking forward to another successful year ahead.

He added that 2018 had been a historic year for the eastern frontier, citing the transfer of the headquarters from Zomba to Mangochi and everything that came with the development.

“The regionalization of Mangochi Immigration Office and the commencement of printing of passports right at our Mangochi Regional Office are the most outstanding achievements in the year,” Kasambo said.

“The most exciting thing is that apart from printing passports, we are also issuing visas, temporary and permanent business permits to foreigners intending to invest in the country thereby contributing to economic development,” he added.

Kasambo further outlined other achievements in the areas of sports, welfare and the refurbishment of the regional offices which, he said, were among “very few of such rare beauty in Mangochi.”

The party was held at Zaburi Holiday Resort under the theme: ‘Celebrating the Regionalization of Mangochi and Commencement of Passport Printing.’

