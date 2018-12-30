MCP pledges to fight unemployment by establishing companies

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has assured Malawians that it will attract investments and establish companies once voted into power as one way of creating jobs to the youths who command a large population of the country.

The party made this promise on Saturday in Mzimba Solola where it conducted youth conference and a youth rally done by the party’s second vice-president Harry Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said the government of Lazarus Chakwera and MCP will establish new companies and bring back some companies which were there in Kamuzu’s regime and also to revamp the services of Admarc.

“Due to problems Admarc is facing, Chakwera has planned to change the fiscal calender from 1st July to 1st April so that Admarc becomes vibrant again and be able to buy all farm produce from the farmers and at good prices while offering employment to our well trained youths who are just staying idle with their papers.

“We will bring back Farmers Clubs as Kamuzu used to do and those who can manage to buy fertiliser, the price will be reasonable and affordable for everyone under universal subsidy not coupon system as it is now.

“How do you expect a chief to distribute six coupons to a village of 500 households? I urge you chiefs to start identifying people to form clubs as time is just close for MCP to win elections and start implementing these policies with confidence.

“We will soon release our manifesto so that Malawians have enough time to understand it fully before elections on 21st May, 2019,” Mkandawire said.

He then appealed to the people to vote for youthful Jacob Hara for Mzimba Solola as MP and Chakwera as president on May 21 next year.

Earlier on, the party’ deputy secretary general, Catherine Gotani Hara complained that the Northern Region is always neglected in development and she applauded Chakwera that MCP is showing love to the region as about 20 NEC members are from the North.

She then asked the MCP to consider banning the tobacco buying companies from growing their own tobacco, once in government, as it disadvantages local farmers.

Gotani Hara also assured the people that MCP government will completely end corruption that has enriched government officials at the expense of poor locals.

“For the past four years, Chakwera has been busy criticising corruption, regionalism, quota system and tribalism, nobody from the government side echoed him,” she said.

The party also introduced Mike Bango who will represent Kasungu North and John Bitu Kawonga for Chitipa South, who patronized the rally.

