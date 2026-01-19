Independents Swell DPP Ranks to 99: Power Without Control in Parliament

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has emerged from the post–September 16 elections with renewed parliamentary muscle—but not enough to rule unchallenged.

A total of 22 independent Members of Parliament have now crossed over to the opposition party, pushing DPP’s numbers from 77 to 99 in the 229-member National Assembly, according to Chief Whip Patricia Wiskes. She says the number is still rising.

“We now stand at 99 and we expect the number to increase because more are joining,” Wiskes said.

On paper, the shift is significant. In raw political terms, it cements DPP’s position as the single largest bloc in Parliament, ahead of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which holds 53 seats after losing power. But in practical terms, the development exposes a deeper truth: DPP has influence, not control.

What the Numbers Really Mean

With 99 MPs, DPP remains short of the 115 needed for a simple majority, and far from the 153 votes required to pass constitutional amendments without negotiating with rivals. Five constituencies are still vacant, with by-elections scheduled for March 17, 2026, but even a clean sweep would not fundamentally change the arithmetic.

This means Parliament remains hung—and transactional.

Every major vote will still require deal-making. Budgets, key legislation and any constitutional reform will depend on alliances with smaller parties, independents, or tactical cooperation with MCP and others. DPP can block, frustrate and bargain. It cannot dictate.

The Return of the “Independent” MP

The defections have reignited an old and uncomfortable debate in Malawi’s politics: the meaning of “independent” representation.

Most of the MPs now joining DPP contested as independents after losing or being sidelined in chaotic party primaries. Having secured seats on personal appeal, they are now gravitating back to party structures—largely the strongest or most strategically positioned.

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche describes this as naked self-interest.

“Everyone is for themselves. Some go to the ruling party or big opposition parties for crumbs of power—political or material. To a great extent, this is a betrayal of voters,” he said.

Mzuzu University expert Chrispin Mphane is blunter, arguing that political survival, not principle, is the driving force.

“What drives them is the next election. Section 65 looks toothless. Voters will judge them in 2029,” he said.

A Broken Anti-Defection Framework

Legally, the MPs are safe—for now.

Section 65 of the Constitution restricts MPs from crossing the floor between parties already represented in Parliament, but it does not apply to independents. There is also no recall provision. Once elected, an MP is largely untouchable until the next election.

Governance lecturer Gift Sambo notes that this leaves voters powerless.

“There is currently no constitutional device that voters can use to deal with independents and MPs in general between elections,” he said.

Others, such as PSA spokesperson Mabvuto Bamusi, argue the opposite—that restricting independents would undermine freedom of association and worsen parliamentary gridlock.

What This Means for DPP

For DPP, the defections are a tactical win—but a strategic warning.

The party has momentum and numerical advantage, but it is relying on politically fluid MPs whose loyalty is not anchored in ideology. Today they boost DPP’s strength; tomorrow they could just as easily drift elsewhere if the balance of power shifts.

More importantly, DPP’s inability to reach a majority underscores a central reality of the current Parliament: no single party commands the House. Power will belong to those who negotiate best, not those who shout loudest.

In short, DPP has numbers—but not dominance. And in a Parliament built on shifting allegiances, that difference may prove decisive.

