India court jails Malawi duo 10 years for drug smuggling

Two Malawi nationals have been convicted and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in India afthe court found them guilty of possession of a controlled substance, ephedrine hydrochloride, while they about to board a plane to Malawi.

According to a report in the Times of India, the two Malawians have been identified as Maria Anni Masangano , 29 and Frazer Chimatiro Njaidi, 26.

The two were caught at Ahmedabad airport on October 20, 2013 while boarding a flight to Malawi. On searching the six bags they were carrying, 104 packets containing 31.627kg of a white powder was found.

They were reported to Indian authorities by airport officials and were detained on suspicion of smuggling drugs out of India.

The Malawi citizens also faced charges of criminal conspiracy as the state government and the Customs department alleged that they were peddling drugs in conspiracy with one Nigerian citizenwho was stationed in Delhi.

A year later, a sessions court framed charges against them and began the trial. The court believed their guilt and punished them with a jail term and a fine, said Customs’ counsel Sudhir Gupta.

