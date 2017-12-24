Top Malawi army officer treats Lilongwe orphans to a happy Christmas

A senior Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer currently based in Gaborone, Botswana under Southern Africa Development Community,Colonel Desmond Chawanda and his family,on Sunday 24 December 2017 splashed different Christmas gifts to orphans based at Adziwa Orphanage Centre in the area of Senior Group Village Headman Kauma in Lilongwe.

Adziwa Orphanage is a centre for over 500 residential and non residential orphans who are benefactors of Adziwa response programs.

Some of the items which Colonel Chawanda and his family accompanied by the family of Hastings Chikapa brought at the centre included clothes, cartons of soap, bags of rice,maize,cooking oil and goats all worth over MK1 million.

In his brief statement,Colonel Chawanda said it is important to help less privileged children.

He further commended efforts from Mary Chilima,the wife to the State Vice President Saulos Chilima,who has supported the orphanage before.

Adziwa orphanage centre chairperson Moses Chimangeni thanked Colonel Chawanda and his family for the support .

Last year,Colonel Chawanda and his family also donated to the orphanage different gifts during the same festive season.

Adziwa orphanage centre started its operations in 2002 with only few orphans but the number has so far risen tremendously.

