Top Malawi army officer treats Lilongwe orphans to a happy Christmas

December 24, 2017 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A senior Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer currently based in Gaborone, Botswana under Southern Africa Development Community,Colonel Desmond Chawanda and his family,on Sunday 24  December 2017 splashed different Christmas gifts to orphans based at Adziwa Orphanage Centre in the area of Senior Group Village  Headman Kauma in Lilongwe.

Presenting the items to Adziwa orphanage

Adziwa Orphanage is a centre for over 500 residential and non residential orphans who are benefactors of Adziwa response programs.

Some of the items which Colonel Chawanda and his family accompanied by the family of Hastings Chikapa brought at the centre included clothes, cartons of soap, bags of rice,maize,cooking oil and goats all worth over MK1 million.

In his brief statement,Colonel Chawanda said it is important to help less privileged children.

He further commended efforts from Mary Chilima,the wife to the State Vice President Saulos Chilima,who has supported the orphanage before.

Adziwa orphanage centre chairperson Moses Chimangeni thanked Colonel Chawanda and his family for the support .

Last year,Colonel Chawanda and his family also donated to the orphanage different gifts during the same festive season.

Adziwa orphanage centre started its operations in 2002 with only few orphans but the number has so far risen tremendously.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes