Monica Chakwera splash Christmas gifts to pregnant mums-to-be

December 24, 2017 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Monica Chakwera, wife to the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), on Saturday cheered the expectant women at health centres  in Lilongwe  as one way of commemorating Christmas where she donated assorted food and non food items wealth K1 million.

Monica Chakwera cheer expectant mothers

She visited  Malembo, Kasiya and Majiga Health centres  in Lilongwe Soutyhh West Constituency where  she splashed various gifts such as sugar, soap, salt, rappers commonly known as zitenje and other precious gifts.

Speaking soon after handing over the items, Mrs Chakwera said :“ Chrismas is the time of joy, Chrismas is the time to share love let’s share what we have.”

She commended medical doctors for working day in day out in saving lives of women.

In an interview, one of the medical officer at Majiga Health Centre,  Christopher Liwonde  urged government to increase workforce saying the area has one medical officer and one nurse .

The officer said the place has no maternity wing for women .

Josephine Martin who benefitted from the donation by Mrs Chakwera commended Madam Chakwera and the youths for the assistance.

