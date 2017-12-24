Monica Chakwera splash Christmas gifts to pregnant mums-to-be

Monica Chakwera, wife to the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), on Saturday cheered the expectant women at health centres in Lilongwe as one way of commemorating Christmas where she donated assorted food and non food items wealth K1 million.

She visited Malembo, Kasiya and Majiga Health centres in Lilongwe Soutyhh West Constituency where she splashed various gifts such as sugar, soap, salt, rappers commonly known as zitenje and other precious gifts.

Speaking soon after handing over the items, Mrs Chakwera said :“ Chrismas is the time of joy, Chrismas is the time to share love let’s share what we have.”

She commended medical doctors for working day in day out in saving lives of women.

In an interview, one of the medical officer at Majiga Health Centre, Christopher Liwonde urged government to increase workforce saying the area has one medical officer and one nurse .

The officer said the place has no maternity wing for women .

Josephine Martin who benefitted from the donation by Mrs Chakwera commended Madam Chakwera and the youths for the assistance.

