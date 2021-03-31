India new envoy to Malawi gives credentials

The new Indian High Commissioner Subbia Gorpalalerishnan says his government is committed to enhancing bilateral relations for the two countries socio-economic development.

Speaking at Mtunthama State lodge in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he presented his letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera, the new envoy said although the two countries already enjoy good bilateral relations, there was room for improvement.

He said: “We discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between India and Malawi. We have a shared political history , and that makes us duty bound to cooperate with each other.

“And I also assured his Excellency about our Prime Minister Nalendra modi’s vision for Africa and commitment to continue supporting Malawi’s socio-economic development.”

Malawi and India established diplomatic relations in 1964.

However, its resident missing wound up in 1993 and reopened in 2012 following a visit to Malawi by the then Indian Vice-President Hamid Ansari in January 2010 and a subsequent visit by former president Bingu wa Mutharika to India after the same year.

Malawi established its resident mission in 2007.

