Malawian Diaspora Association in Germany now registered

Umodzi wa a Malawi in Germany (UMG), an association made up of Malawians living and or working in Germany, has been officially registered as a voluntary non-profit association in the western central European country.

UMG’s founding chairperson, Alexander Kambili Jr., said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that UMG finally fulfilled all the conditions to be registered and has the legal status for a voluntary registered association in Germany.

“It has been a long process, but we are excited that we have finally come to the end of it. We will now start implementing our programmes as a diaspora association in earnest,” Kambili said.

Germany has a growing number of Malawians who reside in the country either permanently or temporarily as students, employees in different organizations, diplomats, or spouses.

Part of UMG’s mandate is to represent the interests of Malawians living and working in Germany, promote cultural and scientific exchange between Malawi and Germany, and pursue activities that can contribute to the development of Malawi.

Kambili said the idea to formally register the association was hatched during Malawi’s Independence Day celebrations which were held in Berlin at the Malawian embassy in 2019.

“We realized at this point that there is a considerable number of Malawians living in Germany and we can pursue meaningful activities if we officially register an association,” Kambili said.

Registration also makes it easier for UMG to interact with other like-minded associations in Germany and with friends of Malawians wishing to invest in Malawi, learn from or interact with Malawians.

At the moment the association is setting up its programmes and is already collaborating with interested individuals like Daniel Dank who is the Founder of Goodlife Foundation International Germany/Malawi which has already implemented several programmes in Malawi.

UMG’s chairperson encouraged Malawians living and working in Germany to join the association as it provides a forum for diaspora Malawians to interact and support each other in different ways during their stay in Germany. The association’s committee members can be reached via their Facebook page, Umodzi wa a Malawi in Germany.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!