India pledges to offer more scholarships through Discom Communications

The Indian High Commission in Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing a favourable environment for Malawians pursuing various course in Indian universities.

The sentiments were made in Lilongwe on Friday during the awarding of scholarships to three Malawian students who are going to pursue degree and Masters Programmes at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Bhubaneswar, Odisha in India.

The scholarships have been facilitated by Discom Communications.

The three students, whose courses include Business Administration, Master of Technology (M.Tech) Rural Development and Master of Science (M.Sc) Geology, have been given the opportunity under Study in India Scholarship Scheme and KIIT University International Scholarship Programme (KUISP)

Speaking during the send off of the students, India’s Head of Chancery, Harjeet Singh, said India is eager to help Malawi realize greater national development through the education path.

Singh said they will continue to make sure that those studying in India should have amazing experiences and get back home satisfied saying the bilateral relations between their country and Malawi are symbiotic.

“Government of India and Malawi have been in a very strong bilateral relations ranging from Health, Agriculture and Education. We will make sure that we keep it intact so that we can keep benefiting from each other,” he said.

He added that, recently, they have also signed a memorandum of understanding where Malawi is required to export about 50,000 metric tons of pigeon peas to India.

Discom Communications Managing Director Doreen Dalitso Kayoyo said she is optimistic that those students selected to study in India will work so hard to bring best results back home saying going to India to mess up can be an embarrassment to the country.

Kayoyo urged the students to go to India with a vision of coming back to advocate and reminded them that they are going there as Malawian representatives.

She assured that Discom Communications will continue to represent international education institutions and connecting local students in Malawi to various top-notch college and universities across the global.

“Globally education is something which is paramount in nature and Malawi has a lot of Challenges in the sector, so as company looks at Development for social and economic growth, we decided to focus on education then we can move on to the other sectors. Since 2014, we have been communicating and interacting with international organizations that have platforms of providing education across the global and making sure that Malawians are getting opportunities to study abroad and India is one of the countries that is providing the platforms,” she said.

Discom was registered in 2003 as a communications Agency and started providing international education agency in 2014 and quickly became a local agent for Cyprus International University in Europe, LPU, GNA and Shimia University in India, Xinyu and other Chinese Universities.

