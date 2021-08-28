Malawi and Chinese President hold talks

August 28, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

The Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malawi’s Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday held bilateral discussion over the phone in which they tackled a number of issues, including the need to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

President Chakwera: Discussions were fruitful.

State House Director of Communications, Pastor Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Kampondeni disclosed that the bilateral discussion of the two leaders focused on the need to strengthen socioeconomic development and partnership between China and Malawi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Chakwera.

“President Xi also congratulated his counterpart on assuming the SADC chairship and not only pledged his government’s support for Malawi and leadership in the world, but also reiterated his earlier invitation to Malawi’s President to visit Beijing for further bilateral talks when conditions permit,” he said.

Kampondeni said President Chakwera used the occasion to source Beijing’s support for Malawi interest in trade, information and communication technology (ICT) development, post Covid-19 response, human rights, as well as accelerated financing for such infrastructural projects as a Judicial Complex, a National Referral Hospital and Urban Industrial Park.

