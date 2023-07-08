Innobuild boosts Kawale Police Station’s Commissioners Trophy ambitions with K1.1m sponsorship

As one way of promoting sports, Innobuild Limited has stepped in to boost Kawale Police Commissioner’s trophy with a sponsorship worthy K1.1m to boost police station’s football, and netball teams.

In a ceremony, which took place at Inno build head office on Monday in Lilongwe, Innobuild Limited Managing Director, Billy Jonathan Chiotha, said his company has recognized remarkable services the police render to the society.

“Most people only see the bad side of the police but to the greater extent they protect us and the nation,” he said.

Chiotha therefore presented football kits to both football and netball teams of the police and also pledged to give K500,000 to the winning team if they win the trophy.

Officer in charge of Kawale Police Station, Assistant Commissioner, Aubrey Kawale expressed gratitude and emphasized the importance of sports in promoting a healthy work-life balance for the officers, enabling them to serve the community more effectively.

“There is a positive impact that sports can have on the overall well-being and morale of the police forcers,” he said.

“The support extends beyond the financial contribution, as it represents a strong partnership between the private sector and law enforcement, he said.

Such collaborations, Kawale said, helps to build bridges between different sectors of society and fostering mutual understanding and trust.

This is the first time for Kawale Police to receive such a historic package of sponsorship from the private sector.

Coach Sub Inspector Patrick Phambana commended the company for a huge sponsorship to the trophy.

The Commissioner’s trophy is a highly anticipated sporting event within the law enforcement community which provides an opportunity for stations like Kawale Police to showcase their talents and compete against other stations in the Central West region.

